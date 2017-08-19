Girl Badly Burned with Boiling Water at Bronx Sleepover Released from Hospital

An 11-year-old girl badly burned when a peer poured scalding hot water on her face has been released from the hospital.

Jamoneisha Merritt left Harlem Hospital Friday after suffering severe burns to her face and body August 7, KGO reported.

A classmate allegedly poured the scalding hot water on Merritt’s upper body after she fell asleep at 4:00 a.m. following an argument between the two girls. Merritt immediately awoke when the water came in contact with her face, causing second and third-degree burns all over her upper body.

The 12-year-old girl who is allegedly responsible is being charged as a juvenile and the case will be settled in family court.

The classmate allegedly poured the hot water on Merritt as part of a prank similar to the “hot water challenge,” in which those who choose to take it drink boiling water through a straw.

The challenge is known to be very dangerous. An eight-year-old died this month trying to imitate a video in which others carried out the challenge.