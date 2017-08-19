Ex-Obama Russia Amb. McFaul: ‘Thank Goodness’ Nationalist Bannon No Longer in WH

Former President Barack Obama’s Ambassador to Russia Mike McFaul was thrilled that President Donald Trump’s Chief White House Strategist Steve Bannon resigned on Friday, saying it was “good” that “nationalist populists all over the world … are disappointed.”

“Thank Goodness,” he tweeted on Saturday. “Nationalist populists all over the world, including in Russia, are disappointed by [Bannon]’s departure from the WH. Good.”

The Montana native used to be a rational professor before his frequent appearances on left-wing MSNBC during Trump’s presidency. The Stanford professor–along with people like Malcolm Nance and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA)–seems to be suffering from a severe case of “Trump Derangement Syndrome” now.

Thank goodness ! Now fight among yourselves fiercely about your future. https://t.co/XHlMFK9wt8 — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) August 19, 2017

He can't "wage war" on the vast majority of Americans who want to have nothing to do with him and his agenda https://t.co/cGMvkETLhx — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) August 19, 2017

McFaul apparently is now a domestic politics expert as well, not realizing that Trump’s voters who support his powerful economic nationalist agenda still make up, in the words of McFaul’s colleague Chuck Todd, the “biggest faction” in politics. What liberal professors like McFaul want is for Trump to try to win over the 3.8% of voters who attend their conferences and/or dinner parties, which is always a recipe for a general election loss.