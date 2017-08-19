‘It Was Great!’ — Donald Trump Thanks Steve Bannon for His Service

President Donald Trump thanked his former White House strategist Steve Bannon for his service after he left the administration on Friday.

“I want to thank Steve Bannon for his service,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning. “He came to the campaign during my run against Crooked Hillary Clinton – it was great! Thanks S.”

The president remained silent about Bannon on Friday as news of his resignation from the White House broke in the media.

Bannon resigned from the White House and returned to Breitbart News as the company executive chairman on Friday evening with mixed feelings about the future of the Trump agenda.

“The Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over,” Bannon told the Weekly Standard. “We still have a huge movement, and we will make something of this Trump presidency. But that presidency is over. It’ll be something else. And there’ll be all kinds of fights, and there’ll be good days and bad days, but that presidency is over.”

He admitted that his frustration with the Republican establishment was part of the reasons he left the White House.

“The Republican establishment has no interest in Trump’s success on this,” he said. “They’re not populists, they’re not nationalists, they had no interest in his program. Zero.”

Bannon ridiculed the “half-hearted attempt” at replacing Obamacare and found the malaise on infrastructure discouraging. He predicted that the tax cuts would be the “standard Republican version.”

In the same interview, Bannon signaled his excitement to return to Breitbart News and fuel the populist-nationalist movement forward.

“I feel jacked up,” he says. “Now I’m free. I’ve got my hands back on my weapons. Someone said, ‘it’s Bannon the Barbarian.’ I am definitely going to crush the opposition.”