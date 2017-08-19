Illegal Alien Gets 40 Years in Prison for Getting His Daughter Pregnant

A judge sentenced a Mississippi man who entered the U.S. illegally to 40 years in prison for getting his daughter pregnant.

Natalio Vitervo-Vasquez pleaded guilty to Friday morning to sexual battery with a child under 14-years-old, WDAM reports.

Prosecutors say the girl, who was 11-years-old at the time, went to a medical center where it was determined she was pregnant. Officials say she would have conceived the child at ten years of age.

She told prosecutors that Vitervo-Vasquez “touched her and gave her something to drink” after taking her to a hotel room. She also told officials that the drink he gave her “made her sleepy.”

WJW reports that she gave birth to a baby boy with multiple birth defects in November 2016. The baby died in surgery at a hospital in Jackson.

The prosecuting district attorney in Jackson said DNA taken from the mother determined with 99.9 percent certainty that Vitervo-Vasquez was the father.

Vitero-Vasquez, who prosecutors say was deported twice, did not have a social security number and could not read or write.

The judge sentenced Vasquez to 40 years in prison, ordering that he serve a mandatory minimum of 25 years and be deported immediately after he is released.

