Six Police Officers Shot: One Dead, Five Wounded

Six police officers were shot in three different cities across the U.S. Friday night. In one of the incidents, the officers did not have an opportunity to shoot back.

The attacks on police occurred in Kissimmee, Florida; Jacksonville, Florida; and Fayette County, Pennsylvania.

According to NBC News, Kissimmee police officers Sam Howard and Matthew Baxter “were checking suspects in an area of the city for drug activity when they were shot.” The attack on Howard and Baxter was launched in such a way that neither officer had an opportunity to return fire.

Officer Baxter was killed in the attack, and officer Howard is “in serious condition.”

Forty-five-year-old Everett Glenn Miller was arrested and charged with Baxter’s murder.

President Trump tweeted condolences to those bereaved in the Kissimmee attack:

My thoughts and prayers are with the @KissimmeePolice and their loved ones. We are with you!#LESM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

In Jacksonville, officers responded to calls of a suicidal individual. The person allegedly opened fire on them once they arrived. Both officers were wounded but able to return fire, killing the suspect.

In Pennsylvania, two Fayette County State Troopers took gunfire after stopping a suspect with “an outstanding warrant.” ABC 6 reports that the troopers approached the suspect, who allegedly “pulled a gun from a backpack and fired shots.”

At least one of the troopers was able to return fire, killing the suspect.

Both troopers are expected to survive.

