Donald Trump Thanks Boston Police for Handling Protesters

President Donald Trump reacted on Twitter to the clash between Boston free speech protesters and counter-protesters on Saturday, praising local officials for handling the situation.

“Looks like many anti-police agitators in Boston,” Trump said. “Police are looking tough and smart! Thank you.”

advertisement

The president sided with law enforcement over anti-police counter-protesters, including Black Lives Matter.

Tens of thousands of left-wing activists stormed a small rally of about 300 free speech activists to protest “hate speech.”

Boston riot police moved in to disband the rally after it became contentious, preventing the kind of chaos that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia, last week.

“Great job by all law enforcement officers and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh,” Trump tweeted after the rally was disbanded.