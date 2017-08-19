WaPo – Bannon’s Next Move: A Return to Breitbart News, with More Reach Than Ever

The end of Stephen K. Bannon’s stormy White House tenure frees the investment banker turned populist messenger to expand his reach as a potent force in the media landscape, giving him an elevated platform for the nationalist movement he has long championed.

Bannon will do so in conjunction with the wealthy Mercer family, conservative mega-donors who served as his patrons in an array of enterprises before he joined the Trump campaign.

The former chief strategist for President Trump is returning as executive chairman of Mercer-backed Breitbart News, the pugilistic conservative website he helped guide before joining Trump’s campaign last August, Breitbart announced.