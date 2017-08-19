WND: Bannon’s Exit Means ‘Obama Wins 3rd Term’

Some conservative activists who have supported Trump feared the loss of Bannon made it less likely the president would fulfill campaign promises made to the Republican base that helped elect him, while Democratic lawmakers and activists who viewed Bannon as a divisive figure celebrated his exit.

Longtime Republican activist Richard Viguerie, arguing “personnel is policy,” asked whether or not Bannon’s departure signaled the end of Trump’s commitment to govern as a conservative.

“It seems that the West Wing is now being run by the liberal Democrats,” said Viguerie, the chairman of ConservativeHQ.com. “Gary Cohen, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, General John Kelly, H.R. McMaster and the Obama holdovers at the NSC have all survived and thrived, while the conservatives like Steve Bannon, Derek Harvey, Ezra Cohen-Watnick, Rich Higgins and even the establishment Republicans like Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer, have been run off.”