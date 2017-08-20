Mother, Daughter Busted for Allegedly Running Unlicensed ‘Erotic Massage Parlor’

Authorities busted a mother and daughter for running an unlicensed massage parlor in Florida that allegedly provided sexual favors to clients.

Authorities arrested Anne Dodge, 55, and Jennifer Dodge, 30, after receiving a tip about alleged prostitution taking place at their home in Sarasota, the New York Post reported.

advertisement

WFTS reports that the duo allegedly posted ads to Backpage.com, advertising “erotic” services.

“I am a beautiful, talented, licensed massage therapist whom God uses to bring his healing energy to you and bring you to a whole new level of ecstasy,” a listing for Anne reportedly said.

Detectives conducted a covert investigation into their massage business between June and August.

Over the course of the investigation, an undercover officer discovered that Anne was performing massages on clients for money even though she did not have a license. Her daughter, Jennifer, allegedly exchanged sexual favors for money with another undercover detective.

WFVT reports that authorities found warming massage oil, a towel steamer, and deep-tissue massage lotion in a search of their home Wednesday after obtaining a warrant.

Authorities arrested Anne on Wednesday for operating a massage business without a license before releasing her on $4,000 bond the same day.

Jennifer was arrested Thursday on prostitution charges before posting $1,500 bail. She has three prior prostitution convictions.