Police: Man Arrested for Defacing Confederate Monument in Indianapolis Park

A 30-year-old man was arrested for defacing a Confederate monument in an Indianapolis, Indiana, park Saturday, police said.

A video of the incident circulated on social media after the incident, causing locals to see the damage for themselves:

advertisement

Video of Confederate grave marker defacement Garfield Park, Indianapolis. I DO NOT condone this! pic.twitter.com/3z4lzRuhIH — Mass Ave Curmudgeon (@mass_ave) August 19, 2017

Police say they arrested Anthony Ventura around noon for allegedly vandalizing the monument in Garfield Park on Shelby Street soon after the alleged incident.

A video of the incident circulated on social media after the incident, causing locals to see the damage for themselves.

“It’s stupid, it don’t really make any sense, you know?” Rex Staples, who lives in the area, told WXIN. “Because they’re really not doing anything.”

WISH reports Ventura allegedly defaced the monument, which honors more than 1,600 Confederate soldiers, with a hammer.

The soldiers remains are located at Crown Hill Cemetery.

The police report did not state Ventura’s motive, despite the incident occurring a week after the Charlottesville protests.

Authorities have not determined the full extent of the damage caused Saturday afternoon.