Six Times President Trump Upset Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump … and the Media Found Out

President Trump’s fiery response to the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, had a lot of media outlets and Democrats upset. Apparently, this also included Ivanka Trump and White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner — whose displeasure is regularly leaked to the media.

The New York Times’ Glenn Thrush reported this week, via an anonymous source, that Kushner and Ms. Trump had urged the president to denounce the white nationalist protesters “more forcefully.” Thrush reported the news just after Trump had defended his recent statements.

“You look at both sides. I think there is blame on both on both sides. I have no doubt about it … if you reported it accurately, you would say that,” Trump said to an angry media scrum.

However, it isn’t the first time President Trump has upset his daughter and son-in-law –only for it to inexplicably find its way to the media. Here are five other times Trump has upset the power couple.

Access Hollywood

When tapes emerged in October of President Trump talking crudely about women in 2005 was leaked to the Washington Post, it nearly derailed Trump’s campaign. It also upset Ivanka Trump — who, according to the New York Times, ”made an emphatic case for a full-throated apology.”

“[Trump’s] daughter’s eyes welled with tears, her face reddened, and she hurried out in frustration,” the Times reported in May.

Paris Climate Agreement

When President Trump announced that the U.S. would pull back from the Paris climate agreement, it soon found its way to the media that Ivanka and Jared were not too pleased. Politico, while reporting that it was surely a “loss” for the happy couple, cited sources saying that the pair were taking it in their stride.

“Their view of their roles in the White House is that they’re playing the long game, helping the president to be successful. And they don’t tally their own influence day by day or bill by bill,” the outlet reported.

Trump ‘Undermines’ Kushner on Mexico

According to high-society Vanity Fair in January, Kushner was “furious” that his efforts were being “undermined” by the President of the United States. The outlet pointed to a meeting between Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, which Kushner was trying to arrange.

When Trump tweeted that it would be better to cancel the meeting if Mexico was unwilling to pay for the wall, the meeting was canceled.

of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

“Kushner was fucking furious,” an anonymous source told the outlet. “I’d never once heard him say he was angry throughout the entire campaign. But he was furious.”

Jared and Ivanka Work to Kill LGBT Rights Order

In February, news reached Politico that the pair helped kill off an order that would have overturned a 2014 Obama-era executive order preventing LGBT discrimination in the workplace.

The White House downplayed the move, saying it was one of hundreds of draft orders being considered.

Transgender Military Ban

When President Trump tweeted that he would not allow trans-identifying people to serve in the military, a number of people within the White House were reportedly shocked. Again, it didn’t take long for news to hit mainstream media outlets that Kushner and Ms. Trump were shocked also.

According to Politico, Kushner and Ms. Trump were “blindsided” by the tweet — with Ivanka reportedly learning of the decision “when she saw her father’s tweet on her phone.”

