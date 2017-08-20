Stabbing Victim Claims Short Haircut Meant Attacker Believed He Was a Neo-Nazi

A Colorado man who was the victim of a stabbing over the weekend claims he was attacked after being mistaken for a neo-Nazi, as a result of his partly shaved hair.

Joshua Witt, 26, was leaving his car to enter a Steak ’n Shake in Sheridan, Colorado, and claims his long-on-top, buzzed-on-the-sides haircut was the reason for the stabbing as a confused anti-fascist accused him of being a neo-Nazi.

advertisement

“All I hear is, ‘Are you one of them neo-Nazis?’ as this dude is swinging a knife up over my car door at me,” he told the New York Post on Saturday. “I threw my hands up and once the knife kind of hit, I dived back into my car and shut the door and watched him run off west, behind my car.”

Witt later described the incident on Facebook.

“[So] apparently I look like a neo-nazi and got stabbed for it … luckily I put my hands up to stop it so he only stabbed my hand…. please keep in mind there was no conversation between me and this dude I was literally just getting out of my car,” Witt wrote in a post shared over 30,000 times:

The stabbing incident follows a widespread furor over the potential rise of Nazism and white supremacy in the United States, after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville turned violent after activists clashed with counter-demonstrators. One woman was killed in the incident.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com