VIDEO: 12-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Stabs Teen in Middle School Fight During First Week of Classes

A shocking video captured the moment a 12-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a 15-year-old girl Friday morning during a fight at a Nevada middle school.

The girl allegedly stabbed Ania Becker, 15, in the back at approximately 8:30 a.m. at Thurman White Middle School in Henderson during the first week that classes were in session, the Daily Mail reported.

Police say the violence does not appear to be gang-related and believe that Becker, a high school student, approached her alleged attacker about a family dispute.

The video shows the two girls swinging their arms at each other before the younger girl allegedly lunged at Becker with a knife that had a one- to two-inch blade.

Becker fell backward and began to get up when the 12-year-old allegedly stabbed her in the back.

Police say the younger girl stabbed Becker multiple times.

Teachers reportedly intervened to break up the fight before it could escalate further.

Becker’s aunt, 13-year-old Samauriah Matthews, told KTNV that she asked Becker to walk her to class after getting word that some girls wanted to “jump” her.

“Once she started stabbing her, I really thought she was going to die,” Matthews said.

Becker was taken to the hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Her mother, however, is still concerned about the severity of her injuries.

“Her lungs have been penetrated. She’s lost 30 percent of her blood so far. They can’t her to stop bleeding, so we don’t know what the outcome is going to be yet,” said Ania’s mother, Shatell Becker. “All I’m concerned right now is my daughter’s health. She may lose her life.”

KVVU reports that the principal of Thurman White Middle School informed parents about the incident in a letter reminding parents and students not to bring weapons of any kind to campus and for parents to get in touch with school administrators if they know of any situation where this may occur.

Police arrested the 12-year-old girl and charged her with battery.