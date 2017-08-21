American Bar Association Asks States to Adopt Firearm Confiscation Laws

The American Bar Association is pushing state and local governments to adopt firearm confiscation laws similar to those in California.

During their 2017 Annual Meeting, the ABA House of Delegates adopted Resolution 118B, which “urges governments to enact statutes, rules, or regulations authorizing courts to issue gun violence restraining orders, including ex parte orders.”

The ex parte aspect of the resolution means the ABA is pushing confiscation orders that can be issued without any input from the gun owner.

Breitbart News reported that California Democrats secured “gun violence restraining orders” after the May 23, 2014, Santa Barbara attack. That attack was a carried out by an individual who passed a background check for his firearms, registered his guns with the state — per law — and only used standard capacity magazines (10 rounds or less).

In the wake of gun control’s failure to stop the attack, Democrats pushed more gun control via specialized orders whereby a judge issues a firearm confiscation order without the owner of the firearms having a voice in the process. The ABA is now pushing the same thing on a national basis.

The NRA is steadfast in its opposition to the orders because they violate due process. And according to the NRA-ILA, protection of due process is very important to the ABA, except in the case of firearm confiscation.

The NRA-ILA writes:

Over the years, the American Bar Association has defended the due process rights of some very unpopular groups, including, enemy combatants, terror suspects, and convicts on death row. The organization also advocates that stringent due process standards be applied to the disposition of positive rights, such as “universal access to healthcare,” and welfare benefits. Such advocacy might give some the false impression that the ABA holds a principled position on due process rights in general. When it comes to the due process rights of gun owners, however, the ABA has abandoned any pretense of principle and adopted the prevailing left-wing orthodoxy.

