Exclusive – ‘America First Rallies’ Canceled, Replaced with Online ‘Day of ACTion’ over Threat of Violence

ACT for America is canceling its America First Rallies, previously scheduled for Saturday, September 9, “out of an abundance of caution” due “ to the recent violence in America and in Europe.” The national security organization will instead replace the 67 rallies organized across 36 states with an online “Day of ACTion.”

In a press release, exclusively given to Breitbart News, event organizers say the reason for making the difficult decision “is to contribute to the de-escalation of rising tension and violence in America while pursuing the organization’s goal of a safe and secure America.”

ACT for America is deeply saddened that in today’s divisive climate, citizens cannot peacefully express their opinion without risk of physical harm from terror groups domestic and international. In recent weeks, extremist and radical organizations in the United States and abroad have overrun peaceful events in order to advance their own agendas, and in many cases, violence has been the result. Given the security issues of organizing public events, the responsible decision is to deny this opportunity to Neo-Nazis, Antifa, the KKK, and ISIS inspired individuals and groups. ACT for America’s membership is patriotic citizens whose only goal is to celebrate America’s values and peacefully express their views regarding national security.

The original goal of the rallies was to show support for “common sense ‘America First’ security policies proposed by President Trump” — policies that “prioritize real protection over political correctness, and celebrate American exceptionalism.”

“ACT for America has notified all its volunteer team leaders and organizers of [these changes], and requested that all local event planning be terminated,” the press release adds. “Any events that continue to be scheduled for this date do not have the sponsorship or endorsement of ACT for America, and the organization’s name may not be used.”

Additional details regarding the “Day of ACTion” will be released soon. You can get the latest information by visiting actforamerica.org.

