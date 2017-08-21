EXCLUSIVE – Michael Savage Scolds Trump, Blasts Boston Leftists: ‘Trump Has Buckled to the Mob’

Author and radio host Michael Savage scolded President Trump and left-wing “Antifa” protesters in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News Sunday — accusing President Trump of having “buckled to the mob” in Boston and warning that if Trump keeps kowtowing to Antifa and other leftist groups, “it’s all over.”

Savage was referring to a tweet from Trump sent Saturday, in which the president said he “applauds” the Antifa counter-protesters who showed up in the thousands to protest a free speech march of a few hundred people. The left-wing protesters are reported to have thrown rocks, and Boston police requested they not throw bottles of urine at officers.

advertisement

Yet Trump took a radically different tone from the one he had taken just days earlier when he had reminded a furious media that the so-called “anti-fascist” protesters were also responsible for violence:

I want to applaud the many protestors in Boston who are speaking out against bigotry and hate. Our country will soon come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

Savage accused Trump of “catering to the left-wing mobs” and connected recent riots in Virginia and Boston to the apparent new tone in the White House, which was seen just a day after White House chief strategist Steve Bannon departed to retake his position as executive chairman of Breitbart News.

“It’s the streets of Boston that caused the events in the White House,” Savage said. “Trump has buckled to the mob. They broke him with mass hysteria about ‘all conservatives, all nationalists, are merged with neo-Nazis.’ So Trump is now catering to the left-wing mobs. He is catering to Antifa.”

Savage, who wrote Trump’s War: His Battle for America warns that Bannon’s departure could be a sign of things to come. Calling Bannon Trumps’ “field marshal,” he warns that Trump could turn moderate and kill his presidency.

“If he starts with that line, it’s all over. If he wants nothing to do with conservatives, it’s over. If Bannon is replaced by [MSNBC commentator] Rachel Maddow, it’s over,” he said:

Trump comes from a liberal background, and he saw which way wind was blowing and see what Eddie and Edith [Savage’s term for the common man and woman] wanted, and he ran with it. Now what? Now he’s hit a stone wall with his progressive friends, and so he’s got to do a 180? How far is he going to turn away from what got him elected? Is he going to become [Mitt] Romney? You know he’s going to move in another direction, but it’s anyone’s guess.

Savage added that he was unsure of the state of any of Trump’s major campaign promises: “Are we going to get a wall? I don’t know. Tax cuts, I don’t know. The day he grants amnesty to ‘dreamers’ will be the end of the presidency; he’ll lose his entire base.”

But with Trump’s future stances unclear, Savage says he is certain of what needs to be done from rank-and-file conservatives — and he says that exposing what is going on on the streets of Charlottesville and Boston is the key:

When I see these mobs in Boston, these self-righteous Bolsheviks, I see the face of people who think they can do no wrong. So how do we defeat them? We have to name who is behind them, and unless we can uncouple the public image of Nancy Pelosi and Dianne Feinstein, for example, we’re never going to win the battle. We in American America need to do a little research on our corrupt leaders, and once the middle of the roaders see that corruption, we can get them back on our side.

He said that begins by exposing what the people who support the protesters really want from America:

The enemies in the streets today oppose trade war with Mexico, they oppose tariffs on China, the deportations of even MS-13 gang members, they oppose dismantling socialized medicine, they oppose individual gun ownership, they want to weaken the military further, promote sexual deviancy in schools, to push abortion even further, and they want a war on real religion — Christian or Jewish.

He warned against getting caught in the trap of focusing on the statues of the Confederacy over which so many on the left were protesting.

“In the debates about gay marriage, we were told, ‘What difference does it make to you?’ and it was a good argument,” he said. “Well, what the hell does a Robert E. Lee statue have a to do with a New York liberal’s life? How does it affect their goddamn lives? What does it matter? It doesn’t, at all!”

Instead, he made a comparison of modern day left vs. right to the Civil War, but not in a way many liberals would like:

A lot of these riots are occurring through distinct planning by the new plantation owners who do not want the cheap slave labor supply cut off. I compare them to the old aristocrats of the South becasue they didn’t want to give up their slave labor, either, and were prepared to go to war over it.

As for the protesters who oppose free speech, Savage had a message for them. “We’ve gone from the Boston Tea Party to the Boston Flee Party. The left-wing mob, caught up in mass hysteria did not defeat Nazism. These self-righteous anti-nationalists defeated free speech itself,” he said. “Let me remind them, the First Amendment was not written to protect polite speech; it was written to defend offensive speech.”

He also tore into their hysteria over free speech while ignoring terror attacks from Islamic jihadists, noting that not one Islamic terror attack has occurred in the U.S. since Trump’s inauguration.

“Islamo-progressive Bolsheviks never once protested, never once said Islam was a threat, never once marched in mass hysteria during all those Obama years of numerous atrocities inflicted upon the U.S.,” he said. Not the massacre of gays in Orlando, the slaughter of fellow workers in Southern California.”

“But now, a few dozen whites stand up in Boston to express their pride in Western civilization, and the mobs of self-righteous Islamo-progressives shut them down. More threatened by speech than by bombs and bullets. Liberalism is a mental disorder,” he added.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY.