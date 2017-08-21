Trump’s ‘America First’ Base Unhappy with Flip-Flop Afghanistan Speech

President Trump’s “America First” base was the biggest loser of Trump’s speech on Afghanistan Monday night, and many quickly expressed their disappointment at the business-as-usual address from the president who had once promised to limit American intervention abroad and focus on nation-building at home.

Trump’s speech, in which he pledged to increase the number of troops in the 16-year-war, was the first since the departure of Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and confirmed the fears of many on the right that without a strong nationalist voice in the West Wing, the President would revert to the same old fare that Americans had voted to reject in November.

Using many of the same vague promises that previous presidents had used, including a repeat of Obama’s promise not to give a “blank check” to Afghanistan and a pledge to finally get tough on Pakistan, it was a far cry from the “America First” foreign policy he laid out in the months before election day.

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter, who had been an enthusiastic supporter of Trump during the campaign and penned a book called In Trump we Trust, summed up the weariness of the nationalist right when she tweeted: “It doesn’t matter who you vote for. The military-industrial complex wins.”

It doesn't matter who you vote for. The military-industrial complex wins. Only difference: GOP presidents pronounce "Pakistan" correctly. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 22, 2017

Even Trump himself admitted he had flip-flopped on his foreign policy, saying in the address that his original instinct was to pull out of the country, but that he had been convinced otherwise.

On Fox News, which has traditionally been supportive of military escapades, the reaction was mixed. While on-air the reception was broadly positive, other commentators weren’t convinced. Fox News Radio’s Todd Starnes accused the president of changing his campaign promise from “America First” to “Afghanistan First.”

Afghanistan First. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) August 22, 2017

This is a fine speech — but President Trump campaigned on getting us OUT of Afghanistan. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) August 22, 2017

Other right-wingers also reacted negatively to the speech, noting what a contrast the new plan is from Trump’s rhetoric on the campaign trail.

I am not a neocon. I am not an isolationist. It's time time to leave Afghanistan. Completely disappointed Trump is not pulling us out. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 22, 2017

This sounds like every speech by an American president on Afghanistan since 2001. — Kyle Feldscher (@Kyle_Feldscher) August 22, 2017

Trump on Afghanistan: “My instinct was to withdraw” – & then the War Party got to him. From America First to America Last – didn't take long — Justin Raimondo (@JustinRaimondo) August 22, 2017

Radio host Stefan Molyneux contrasted Trump’s speech with statements he had made on Twitter on Afghanistan before.

Filmmaker and author Mike Cernovich sarcastically offered his congratulations to “President McMaster” and “General Jared,” referring to Trump’s national security adviser and senior adviser respectively.

Congratulations to President McMaster! — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) August 22, 2017

Even moderate conservatives struggled to drum up enthusiasm for Trump’s policy, with right-leaning Washington Post reporter Robert Costa giving a luke-warm reception to the plan.

This is a speech wrapped in layers of non-interventionist rhetoric, sprinkled with Queens and "Patton"-type bravado, delivered gently. — Robert Costa (@costareports) August 22, 2017

This is a president sans doctrine, torn between his militaristic id and his non-interventionist instincts, tilting toward the former. — Robert Costa (@costareports) August 22, 2017

Costa noted, in particular, the contrast between some of the rhetoric from Trump, and the plan itself, tweeting: “Trump is echoing many of the points Bannon made behind the scenes. But he has gone along w/ a version of McMaster-Mattis plan.”

