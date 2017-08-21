SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

WATCH: Donald Trump Stares Directly into the Sun During Solar Eclipse

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, gestures at the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, as they viewed the solar eclipse. (AP Andrew Harnik)
AP Photo / Andrew Harnik

by Charlie Spiering21 Aug 20170

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump viewed the “Great American Eclipse” from the White House balcony on Monday.

At one point, video cameras caught the president looking briefly directly into the sun after taking off his protective glasses as millions of Americans paused their day to experience the solar event.

Trump’s action prompted an angry response from his critics, who pointedly reminded the president that the media had been telling people not to look directly at the sun.

According to the White House press pool reporter, White House aides shouted “Don’t look” when he looked up.

There was only 81 percent coverage of the sun in Washington D.C. during the historic phenomenon.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x