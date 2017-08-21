WATCH: Donald Trump Stares Directly into the Sun During Solar Eclipse

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump viewed the “Great American Eclipse” from the White House balcony on Monday.

At one point, video cameras caught the president looking briefly directly into the sun after taking off his protective glasses as millions of Americans paused their day to experience the solar event.

WATCH: President Trump took a few glances at the #SolarEclipse2017 after taking off his protective glasses pic.twitter.com/espSHwMGwq — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 21, 2017

Trump’s action prompted an angry response from his critics, who pointedly reminded the president that the media had been telling people not to look directly at the sun.

According to the White House press pool reporter, White House aides shouted “Don’t look” when he looked up.

There was only 81 percent coverage of the sun in Washington D.C. during the historic phenomenon.