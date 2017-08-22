Antifa, Leftists Riot in Phoenix; CNN Blames Trump’s ‘Angry, Divisive Speech’

Rioting broke out among leftists in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s Tuesday rally in Phoenix, AZ. Police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Shortly after the president’s speech ended and night fell in Phoenix, protesters began to throw water bottles and scream obscenities at police.

After being told to disperse, some refused to do so. CBS News reported they were met with tear gas and “less lethal rounds,” commonly known as rubber bullets.

"I'm breathing tear gas right now. My eyes are tearing up and it's not pretty here," @carterevans says. https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/4rTzkeGWUy — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 23, 2017

Many of the protesters carried “anti-racist” slogans of the #Resistance.

As sun sets and all eyes turn to comments inside, thousands of demonstrators show no signs of leaving anytime soon. #TrumpInPHX @azcentral pic.twitter.com/Xb5Px6tZ6V — Jason Pohl (@pohl_jason) August 23, 2017

Others clearly bore the trademark black and red flags, face coverings, black clothing, and downward spear emblems popular with the extraordinarily violent “Antifa” movement. Tuesday’s rally was the first time Trump called out Antifa by name.

The antifa are looking for Trump supporters who cross the barricade into the protest pic.twitter.com/FNf2m0A3hp — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) August 23, 2017

Several members of the “anti-racist, pro-worker” “John Browne Gun Club” were seen earlier in the day with firearms.

Pic taken ~ 30mins ago. Armed group self-identified as "John Browne Group" said it's 'anti-racist, pro-worker' here to protect protesters pic.twitter.com/XyiqY7P4T7 — Laura GomezRodriguez (@Laura_GomezRod) August 22, 2017

CNN’s crawl, meanwhile, appeared to blame not the rioters, but President Trump, who is, in their eyes, guilty of delivering an “angry, divisive” speech to his supporters.

CNN: Post @realDonaldTrump rally, protestors reportedly toss water bottles. Police responding w/ tear gas, pepper spray, concussion grenades pic.twitter.com/6h3iPvNuDk — Claude Brodesser (@ClaudeBrodesser) August 23, 2017

Along with other mainstream news outlets, CNN has been fawning over Antifa since their emergence onto the public stage, after years of steadfast refusal to mention their existence. On Saturday, the news network put out a piece with an Orwellian headline claiming Antifa seeks “peace through violence.”