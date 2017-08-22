SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Antifa, Leftists Riot in Phoenix; CNN Blames Trump’s ‘Angry, Divisive Speech’

by Ian Mason22 Aug 2017Phoenix, AZ0

Rioting broke out among leftists in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s Tuesday rally in Phoenix, AZ. Police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Shortly after the president’s speech ended and night fell in Phoenix, protesters began to throw water bottles and scream obscenities at police.

After being told to disperse, some refused to do so. CBS News reported they were met with tear gas and “less lethal rounds,” commonly known as rubber bullets.

Many of the protesters carried “anti-racist” slogans of the #Resistance.

Others clearly bore the trademark black and red flags, face coverings, black clothing, and downward spear emblems popular with the extraordinarily violent “Antifa” movement. Tuesday’s rally was the first time Trump called out Antifa by name.

Several members of the “anti-racist, pro-worker” “John Browne Gun Club” were seen earlier in the day with firearms.

CNN’s crawl, meanwhile, appeared to blame not the rioters, but President Trump, who is, in their eyes, guilty of delivering an “angry, divisive” speech to his supporters.

Along with other mainstream news outlets, CNN has been fawning over Antifa since their emergence onto the public stage, after years of steadfast refusal to mention their existence. On Saturday, the news network put out a piece with an Orwellian headline claiming Antifa seeks “peace through violence.”

