Dept of Homeland Security: Donald Trump Border Wall Prototypes Now Delayed Until Fall

Americans will have to wait longer to see what President Donald Trump’s promised wall might look like.

The Department of Homeland Security revealed to Breitbart News that the announcement for border wall prototypes scheduled for the summer has been delayed until October or November.

David Lapan, the press secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, explained that although the bids were selected, one vendor protested the decision, which delayed the process. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is awaiting a decision on the protest from the Government Accountability Office.

“Such protests are common in Federal contracting processes and no contracts may be awarded until the protests are resolved,” Lapan explained to Breitbart News.

CDP plans to release four to eight designs for wall “prototypes” to be constructed in San Diego.

The prototypes are expected to include both a solid concrete wall and see-through structures, allowing officials to see and test the best possible method for securing the border.

“Once those prototypes are up, we’ll be able to select the best condition or the best piece of equipment from the toolkit that gives us the best conditions on the border,” a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

Trump visits the border in Arizona today to highlight the importance of border security gains achieved during his administration.