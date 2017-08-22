SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump Calls Out Antifa for Violence

Charlie Leight/Getty

by Charlie Spiering22 Aug 20170

President Donald Trump called out the violent leftist group Antifa during a rally with supporters in Arizona on Tuesday.

“You know, they show up in the helmets and the black masks and they’ve got clubs, they’ve got everything,” he said, calling out their name — “Antifa!”

Trump made his remarks after a protester tried to interrupt his rally.

He remarked that the crowds of protesters were small, suggesting that the heat probably kept them from coming out.

“All week they’re talking about the massive crowds that are going to be outside,” Trump said. “Where are they? Where are they? Well, it’s hot out.” he said.

Trump spent about 20 minutes re-litigating the establishment media’s Charlottesville coverage, pointing out that he condemned hate, violence, the KKK, neo-nazis, and white supremacists, but that it was never enough for the dishonest media.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x