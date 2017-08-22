Donald Trump Threatens Government Shutdown If Democrats Do Not Fund Wall

President Donald Trump demanded government funding for his promised wall on the Southern border, threatening a government shutdown if Congress didn’t include it in their funding.

As the crowd chanted “Build that Wall! Build that Wall!” Trump repeated his promise.

“We are building a wall on the southern border, which is absolutely necessary,” he said. “The obstructionist Democrats would like us not to do it, believe me, [but] if we have to close down our government, we are building that wall.”

Trump indicated that he was already fixing existing walls on the border, and previewed that a “see-through” wall was important for agents to monitor the other side.

He referred to his border visit earlier in the day in Yuma, Arizona, telling his supporters that border patrol agents told him the wall was “vital” to their jobs and “desperately needed.”

“We’re going to have our wall,” he promised. “We’re going to get our wall.”