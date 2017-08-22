Live Updates** Donald Trump Holds Rally in Arizona

President Donald Trump will hold a huge campaign rally in scorching Phoenix, Arizona, this evening, a day after he flip-flopped on one of his major campaign promises by sounding like a “classic neocon” during his Monday speech on Afghanistan.

Trump will rally his supporters as reports surface that his administration may be more willing than ever to give permanent amnesty to those who received President Barack Obama’s executive amnesty as part of a larger comprehensive immigration deal.

There are other subplots to watch as well. Kelli Ward, who is challenging “Never Trump” Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ), will be at the rally while Sheriff Joe Arpaio will reportedly not get a pardon tonight. Some have wondered if Trump will also attack Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), who is battling an aggressive brain cancer. And Phoenix’s Mayor Greg Stanton, a Democrat, said he hoped Trump would not come to Phoenix after Charlottesville. Trump also canceled a planned visit to the U.S.-Mexico border earlier in the day.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates throughout the evening. All times eastern.

10:20: Trump says the entire arena is united against the “thugs” who perpetuated violence in Charlottesville. He lashes out at the “dishonest media” and the crowd boos. Trump says he condemned the Nazis and the KKK and called for love and unity. Trump says he is doing this to show how “damned dishonest” they are. He talks about his home in Charlottesville and is about to read his first statement after Charlottesville. He says he doesn’t want to bore the crowd with this but he has to scratch the itch. Crowd chanting “CNN Sucks!” Trump now going after ABC (he doesn’t watch it much but he was watching “little George Stephanopoulos”) and blasts ABC for obsessing about Charlottesville.

In #phoenix, the president is doing a full rebuttal of his Charlottesville comments (reading each of his statements, one by one) — Cecilia Vega (@CeciliaVega) August 23, 2017

Trump skips the "many sides" portion of his initial reaction to #Charlottesville in re-reading his statement — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) August 23, 2017

10:15: Trump says his supporters have always understood what Washington, DC did not. He says his movement is based on love of those who are struggling and left behind. Trump emphasizing that he will fight for “forgotten Americans.” The blue-collar billionaire may have a tough time making that case when Javanka goes to Sun Valley and Whistler and his Treasury Secretary’s wife uses Instagram like a spoiled teenager (How in the world do you pronounce Hermes anyway? The late Richard Holbrooke liked their ties, though.)

Trump said he's reaffirming values of the country. Respect the flag, honor the troops, cherish the Constitution (including 2nd Amendment). — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) August 23, 2017

10:12: Trump says that this was the scene of his first rally speech. He said his crowds were so big that people knew there was something happening here. Trump says “we went to center stage and we never left.” He thanks his supporters for being there for him every step of the way. “I will never forget,” he says.

Trump says he is here to send a message. He is fully committed to fighting for our agenda and “we will not stop until the job is done.”

10:10: Trump takes the stage. Crowd chants “Trump! Trump! Trump!” Trump thanks Dr. Ben Carson, Dr. Alveda King, and Rev. Franklin Graham:

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s niece, Dr. Alveda King, is at President Trump's rally. That whole racism narrative is defeated!#PhoenixRally pic.twitter.com/0SeUaHAuFo — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 23, 2017

“What a crowd,” he says.

"God Bless the USA" is the song Trump is walking out to in Arizona — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) August 23, 2017

10:05: VP Pence says Trump is the best friend the military can have and ISIS is on the run.

Since day 1, @realDonaldTrump has been fighting every day for American jobs & American workers. Optimism is sweeping across our country. — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) August 23, 2017

VP Mike Pence speaking now pic.twitter.com/zXVmGnfyqk — Alyx Dote (@AlyxDote) August 23, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence appears onstage at the #PhoenixRally, and President Trump will speak soon. Watch: https://t.co/UYpqI3w42L pic.twitter.com/rJark5tFb1 — CNN (@CNN) August 23, 2017

9:50: #MAGA:

9:45: Dedicated Trump supporters lined up early to get into the rally and braved some extreme heat:

President Trump's supporters braved triple-digit heat to line up early for his #PhoenixRally https://t.co/4cLKW89bcb pic.twitter.com/dyNLdKvjnx — CNN (@CNN) August 23, 2017

9:20: Dr. Ben Carson expected to address the crowd tonight Arizona.

9:15: Some Trump supporters scuffled with agitators.

9:00:

Some left-wing supporters came with guns (will the media freak out?). Trump supporters forced to walk through the “Walk of shame”:

Protestors are chanting at crowds filing into the Trump rally: "walk of shame!" #PhoenixRally pic.twitter.com/U3EXlTVvXY — Danielle Paquette (@DPAQreport) August 22, 2017

Pic taken ~ 30mins ago. Armed group self-identified as "John Browne Group" said it's 'anti-racist, pro-worker' here to protect protesters pic.twitter.com/XyiqY7P4T7 — Laura GomezRodriguez (@Laura_GomezRod) August 22, 2017

Truck loads of people are joining us to stand up against Trump. AND we have huge inflatables pic.twitter.com/AqPjJ82NAH — AZIndivisible (@AZ_Indivisible) August 23, 2017

8:45:

THANK YOU to all of the great men and women at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Yuma, Arizona & around the United States! pic.twitter.com/tjFx8XjhDz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2017

We will push onward to victory w/hope in our hearts, courage in our souls & everlasting pride in each & every one of you. God Bless America. pic.twitter.com/44QYFSq07a — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2017

Protestors beating on police van–arrested protestors inside pic.twitter.com/wTXHtRkWHT — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) August 23, 2017

.@MayorStanton doesn't speak for us. Phoenix is in the tank because of him. He's one of the few in AZ who supports #IllegalsOverAmericans https://t.co/7fIQkl2PVk — Deacon Sweetness (@JamisonFlake) August 23, 2017

8:30:

DHS says wall prototypes now delayed until "late October or early November,” due to "bid protests by a vendor” that have to get reviewed — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 22, 2017

White House says "security concerns” nixed Trump’s border visit – but George W. Bush visited same area in May 2006 pic.twitter.com/Thch7S0aX2 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 22, 2017

It's all about the cheap maids. https://t.co/L13HAmk3cR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 22, 2017

8:20:

Arpaio speaks:

ARPAIO responds to WH on no pardon tonight. Still hopeful of future pardon. Wont attend tonight. Not heard from WH. (Recorded w/ permission) pic.twitter.com/wpWmhzC1eG — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) August 22, 2017

8:00: Laura Ingraham–whose endorsement and campaign events for Dave Brat was monumental in helping oust then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor–endorses Kelli Ward:

Honored and humbled to have the support of a true #conservative fighter, Laura Ingraham – thank you, @IngrahamAngle! pic.twitter.com/O9Kr2AnOsj — Dr. Kelli Ward (@kelliwardaz) August 22, 2017

I am happy to have endorsed @kelliwardaz in the Arizona primary against @JeffFlake, She's with the people. He's with the usual flops. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 22, 2017

Tucson resident drove two hours. Jumped in line at 12:30. Intends to vote for Kelli Ward. pic.twitter.com/cFUfQdJoyc — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) August 22, 2017

7:30 ET:

A Puerto Rican Trump supporter wasn't having CNN's fake news at #PhoenixRally #FakeNewsHere pic.twitter.com/969SGAjdcy — Praying Medic (@prayingmedic) August 22, 2017

Scene at rally site:

These are just great Americans, and the media need to stop demonizing Trump supporters.

Trump supporters at #PhoenixRally chanting "Peace and Love!" I can't seem to find any coverage on CNN or MSNBC… pic.twitter.com/exoU1XByP9 — Stavros (@ubipages) August 22, 2017

7/ On his list of tasks for today: Oppose Nazis. "This is the new normal in America," Lance Motta-Vilensky, 63, said. "How did we get here?" pic.twitter.com/ZzYRIqCQvZ — Fernanda Santos (@ByFernandaS) August 22, 2017

Protesters lining up:

Phoenix PD lined up in front of the convention center dividing Trump supporters and protesters. pic.twitter.com/sKttXNANBW — Fernando Hurtado (@fhurtado) August 22, 2017

3/ This is Barry Smith, 55, a retired teacher. "For 25 years, I taught my students not to be a bully. I'm here to show them what's right." pic.twitter.com/VmS1CQ4c56 — Fernanda Santos (@ByFernandaS) August 22, 2017

— Does Flake regret voting for his milquetoast whom consultants in the permanent political class used to get media time and line their pockets? Principles? Child, please. As of May of 2017, Evan McMullin’s campaign was reportedly still nearly $700,00 in debt.

Don't forget, sell out Jeff Flake voted for Evan McMullin. He must be tossed in 2018. Vote for @kelliwardaz! https://t.co/ncYlDmyWPN pic.twitter.com/Ub1Dm7jFSJ — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) August 22, 2017

— No pardon for Sheriff Joe:

WH on Arpaio pardon “There will be no discussion of that today at any point, and no action will be taken on that front at any point today" — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 22, 2017

NEW: Pres. Trump will not take action to pardon controversial former Sheriff Joe Arpaio today, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says. — ABC News (@ABC) August 22, 2017

–Whoa nellie. It’s hot, hot, hot all across Arizona:

5 hours before the Trump rally begins in Phoenix. Around 1000 roughly already in line. pic.twitter.com/g9rovkEBdH — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) August 22, 2017

It's 107 degrees in Yuma, per pool — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 22, 2017

