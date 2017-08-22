SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

**Live Updates** Donald Trump Holds Rally in Arizona

economic
Getty

by Tony Lee22 Aug 20170

President Donald Trump will hold a huge campaign rally in scorching Phoenix, Arizona, this evening, a day after he flip-flopped on one of his major campaign promises by sounding like a “classic neocon” during his Monday speech on Afghanistan.

Trump will rally his supporters as reports surface that his administration may be more willing than ever to give permanent amnesty to those who received President Barack Obama’s executive amnesty as part of a larger comprehensive immigration deal.

There are other subplots to watch as well. Kelli Ward, who is challenging “Never Trump” Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ), will be at the rally while Sheriff Joe Arpaio will reportedly not get a pardon tonight. Some have wondered if Trump will also attack Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), who is battling an aggressive brain cancer. And Phoenix’s Mayor Greg Stanton, a Democrat, said he hoped Trump would not come to Phoenix after Charlottesville. Trump also canceled a planned visit to the U.S.-Mexico border earlier in the day.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates throughout the evening. All times eastern.

********** 

*****

10:20: Trump says the entire arena is united against the “thugs” who perpetuated violence in Charlottesville. He lashes out at the “dishonest media” and the crowd boos. Trump says he condemned the Nazis and the KKK and called for love and unity. Trump says he is doing this to show how “damned dishonest” they are. He talks about his home in Charlottesville and is about to read his first statement after Charlottesville. He says he doesn’t want to bore the crowd with this but he has to scratch the itch. Crowd chanting “CNN Sucks!” Trump now going after ABC (he doesn’t watch it much but he was watching “little George Stephanopoulos”) and blasts ABC for obsessing about Charlottesville.

10:15: Trump says his supporters have always understood what Washington, DC did not. He says his movement is based on love of those who are struggling and left behind. Trump emphasizing that he will fight for “forgotten Americans.” The blue-collar billionaire may have a tough time making that case when Javanka goes to Sun Valley and Whistler and his Treasury Secretary’s wife uses Instagram like a spoiled teenager (How in the world do you pronounce Hermes anyway? The late Richard Holbrooke liked their ties, though.)

10:12: Trump says that this was the scene of his first rally speech. He said his crowds were so big that people knew there was something happening here. Trump says “we went to center stage and we never left.” He thanks his supporters for being there for him every step of the way. “I will never forget,” he says.

Trump says he is here to send a message. He is fully committed to fighting for our agenda and “we will not stop until the job is done.”

10:10: Trump takes the stage. Crowd chants “Trump! Trump! Trump!” Trump thanks Dr. Ben Carson, Dr. Alveda King,  and Rev. Franklin Graham:

“What a crowd,” he says.

10:05: VP Pence says Trump is the best friend the military can have and ISIS is on the run.

9:50: #MAGA:

9:45: Dedicated Trump supporters lined up early to get into the rally and braved some extreme heat:

9:20: Dr. Ben Carson expected to address the crowd tonight Arizona.

9:15: Some Trump supporters scuffled with agitators.

9:00:

Some left-wing supporters came with guns (will the media freak out?). Trump supporters forced to walk through the “Walk of shame”:

8:45:

8:30:

8:20:

Arpaio speaks:

8:00: Laura Ingraham–whose endorsement and campaign events for Dave Brat was monumental in helping oust then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor–endorses Kelli Ward:

7:30 ET:

May be great advice. Best burgers–and secret menu…and spread—in the world (Personal observation….not an official endorsement):

Scene at rally site:

These are just great Americans, and the media need to stop demonizing Trump supporters.

 

***Coming Soon*** Watch out of the Pac-12 this year, folks (Trees > Devils).

PHX–You are going to love this former Kansas Jayhawk:

Protesters lining up:

— ***Programming break*** A friendly reminder that college basketball season will be here soon and football season can’t come fast enough. Here’s hoping Mr. Miller brings home a title to Tuscon this year. #UofA! Can’t believe it’s been 20 years since Fullerton’s Miles Simon led Arizona to a magical title run (they knocked off three no.1 seeds and sure made their free throws versus Kentucky in overtime in the title game).

— Does Flake regret voting for his milquetoast whom consultants in the permanent political class used to get media time and line their pockets? Principles? Child, please. As of May of 2017, Evan McMullin’s campaign was reportedly still nearly $700,00 in debt. 

— No pardon for Sheriff Joe:

–Whoa nellie. It’s hot, hot, hot all across Arizona:

For those who need a little something to do while waiting for Trump to speak, head over to the Breitbart Store and get some Steve Bannon #War fidget spinners: 

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x