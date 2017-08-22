Mother Arrested for Allegedly Urging Teen Daughter to ‘Beat’ Pregnant Girl’s ‘A**’

A Florida mother was arrested after she urged her teenage daughter to beat up a girl who was six months pregnant, police said.

Celena Troupe, 34, of St. Petersburg, allegedly told her 14-year-old daughter to “beat her a**” while the two fought each other on Friday, Fox News reported.

A video of the altercation showed the two throwing punches while those watching the fight shouted expletives.

Investigators said Troupe “actively encouraged” the fight even though she knew her daughter’s adversary was pregnant, according to the Smoking Gun.

Police alleged that Troupe “did not make any effort to stop or restrain her daughter from fighting during the first 2 to 3 min of the altercation.”

Troupe, however, said the pregnant girl “hit her daughter first.” She claimed the incident stemmed from a fight her daughter had on the way home from school on a school bus that continued after she got off the bus.

“They hit my baby first,” she said. “We were the victims.”

Troupe was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail that same day. She was later released after posting $5,000 bond.

Troupe, a convicted felon, has served two separate sentences in a Florida state prison. She most recently served a two-year sentence that ended in April 2013.