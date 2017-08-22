Planned Parenthood Supporter Says Abortion Reduces Black Crime

A minority pro-life student says a Planned Parenthood supporter told her during a fundraiser that abortion is a good thing because it reduces black crime.

In a post at Students for Life of America (SFLA), Bethany Janzen, SFLA’s Rocky Mountain regional coordinator, writes that minority college student Kimberly was confronted by a “middle-aged white man who supports Planned Parenthood” when SFLA was protesting outside a Planned Parenthood fundraiser.

advertisement

Janzen continues:

[A] middle-aged white man who stopped with his family, inquiring why Kimberly, a minority graduate of a local university was holding a “We Don’t Need Planned Parenthood” sign. Kimberly explained that Planned Parenthood does abortions which end an innocent human life. His response? Abortion is good because the crime rate has lowered since the 60’s due to a reduction in black crime.

Kimberly said she told the man that about 66% of black children are aborted.

“I asked him if less black people meant less crime and he said that’s exactly what he meant,” Kimberly stated, Janzen reports.

“The Planned Parenthood supporter’s comment is disgusting but underscores what the pro-life movement has been saying all along,” SFLA president Kristan Hawkins said to Breitbart News in a statement. “Planned Parenthood is not a friend to minority communities. Their employees have been caught accepting donations to specifically target black babies. Their founder was a known eugenicist. They’ve made it their mission to prey off anyone they consider vulnerable.”

“As our nation reels in unrest from last week’s events in Charlottesville, it is important that we recognize the racism that many abortion supporters possess,” Janzen writes.

In the wake of the Charlottesville deadly protests, radical leftwing groups such as Black Lives Matter and Antifa are demanding that more Confederate monuments be torn down and that those to America’s Founding Fathers who owned slaves be altered or removed. Yet, these groups are in league with Planned Parenthood, who was founded by eugenicist Margaret Sanger:

Hoosiers & Kentuckians: Join a demonstration to #StandWithCharlottesville against racism & hate in your community: https://t.co/mUsn5AvnQ6 pic.twitter.com/UlCxUHcMx0 — PP Advocates of INKY (@PPAdvocatesINKY) August 13, 2017

Now, more than ever, it is unacceptable to remain silent as marginalized and oppressed communities face violence & hatred. #Charlottesviille pic.twitter.com/b7vm1MZAIo — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) August 12, 2017

Sanger’s bust and other images are still celebrated in the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery (NPG), despite a call by a national group of black ministers to have them removed.

None of the Black Lives Matter or Antifa protesters who have condemned the “racist” Confederate or Founding Fathers monuments have called for the removal of Sanger’s bust from the NPG.

In a letter to the gallery’s director two years ago, Ministers Taking a Stand wrote:

Perhaps the Gallery is unaware that Ms. Sanger supported black eugenics, a racist attitude toward black and other minority babies; an elitist attitude toward those she regarded as “the feeble minded;” speaking at rallies of Ku Klux Klan women; and communications with Hitler sympathizers. Also, the notorious “Negro Project” which sought to limit, if not eliminate, black births, was her brainchild. Despite these well-documented facts of history, her bust sits proudly in your gallery as a hero of justice. The obvious incongruity is staggering! Perhaps your institution is a victim of propaganda advanced by those who support abortion. Nevertheless, a prestigious institution like the National Portrait Gallery should have higher standards and subject its honorees to higher scrutiny… Like Hitler, Sanger advocated eugenics – the extermination of people she deemed “undesirables.” Finding that the American people rejected that idea, she then switched to birth control as a way of controlling the population growth of black people and others.

Our msg yesterday: Take down anyone & anything seeking to continue the brutalities of white supremacy. More than monuments. People. Systems. pic.twitter.com/rYEIFe6vEx — Official BLM Atlanta (@BLMAtlanta) August 20, 2017

Similarly, Ryan Bomberger, chief creative officer of The Radiance Foundation, told Breitbart News, “Museums educate the public about history. The NPG, however, wants to create a dangerous and fictionalized version of it.”

“Planned Parenthood was born in eugenic racism and elitism, and Margaret Sanger was the mother who gave birth to the world’s largest abortion chain,” he continued. “In the city where Planned Parenthood began, more black babies are aborted than born alive according to the New York Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. This is not the result of justice. It’s the result of animus.”

Planned Parenthood stands against white supremacy & racism. Join an event near you & #StandWithCharlottesville: https://t.co/QudQ91cNNr pic.twitter.com/LuL3oaZTvT — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) August 13, 2017

Regarding the notion that the institutional left upholds Planned Parenthood, founded by a racist, yet cites racism as the downfall of the United States, Bomberger added, “Liberals find racism in every institution of American life, except in the one industry that kills for a living.”

“Abortion is the number one killer in the black community (363,705 abortions versus 285,522 deaths from all causes of death combined),” he added. “Yet the propagandistic and hypocritical #BlackLivesMatter movement leadership stands with Planned Parenthood, proving that only some black lives matter.”