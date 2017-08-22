White House: No Joe Arpaio Pardon Planned for Arizona Rally

The White House dismissed rumors that President Donald Trump would pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio during his campaign rally on Tuesday.

“There will be no discussion of that today at any point, and no action will be taken on that front at any point today,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Air Force One on Tuesday.

Trump has “seriously” considered pardoning Arpaio, according to Fox News, but it appears that he will not do so during his campaign rally in Phoenix tonight. Trump’s appearance in Arizona sparked speculation that perhaps he would pardon him on stage.

Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt after he defied a state judge’s order to stop traffic patrols targeting illegal immigrants.

The sheriff endorsed Trump during the Republican primaries, praising his tough immigration proposals.