DACA Amnesty Faces Sept. 5 Legal Deadline

Supporters of the DACA amnesty are hoping that President Donald Trump will tell his Department of Justice to save the amnesty from a federal court if a promised lawsuit from 10 state Attorneys General is filed September 5.

But the administration has provided not evidence that it will save the amnesty, according to Politico:

advertisement

DACA, which President Barack Obama began five years ago this month, is confronting its gravest danger yet. And one of the biggest questions — will Trump defend the program in court — is still anybody’s guess … Justice Department spokesman Devin O’Malley declined to comment on whether DOJ — under Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who fiercely opposed the program as a senator — would defend DACA in court should the states sue. Gillian Christensen, the acting spokeswoman for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, also declined to comment on potential pending litigation. But she emphasized that the administration “would quickly and professionally make changes to the program in the least impactful manner possible for recipients” should changes to DACA come from Capitol Hill or the courts.

Failing a Trump intervention, the amnesty advocates are also hoping to save the DACA amnesty — which now covers roughly 800,000 illegals — with their own lawyers, even though the federal court has already killed the very similar ‘DAPA’ quasi-amnesty for the 4 million illegal-immigrant parents of American-born children.

Trump is unlikely to save the DACA program, partly because he promised on the campaign trail to end the amnesty on “Day One.”

Also, Trump’s Attorney General Jeff Sessions is a long-standing opponent of the DACA act, which provided work-permits to younger illegals under that the tenuous legal claim that federal enforcement forces were too busy to repatriate the illegals.

Letting DACA die in court would also help Trump because its removal will greatly help his ability to make hostile Democrats — and uncooperative Republican leaders — accept a pro-American immigration reform, and also to fund upgraded immigration enforcement, including a better border wall.

On August 2, Trump announced his support for the “RAISE Act” immigration reform bill that will shift U.S. economic strategy away from growth by cheap-labor immigration, towards growth by high-tech productivity.

The nation’s immigration system “should help American workers to achieve a pay raise and have a higher standard of living,” Trump said. The new RAISE act “would raise economic growth and help America get more competitive,” said Cotton. “Our current system simply doesn’t do that … It puts great downward pressure on people who work with their hands and on their feet … It is a symbol that we are not committed to working-class Americans.”

The pending lawsuit is expected to be filed in Texas by AGs from Texas, Idaho, Louisiana, Nebraska, Tennessee, South Carolina, Arkansas, West Virginia, Kansas, and Alabama.

Pro-immigration lawyers hope they can save the DACA program in court if another state intervenes to act as the defense lawyer, but several experts say the program has little chance of surviving.

“If they include it in the lawsuit in Texas, we all know how this goes,” attorney David Leopold said in a Facebook video late Thursday, June 30. Texas “Judge [Andrew] Hanen has already ruled that [the 2o14 ‘DAPA’ amnesty] violated the law, and he’s going to do the same thing to DACA.”

Under current immigration policy, the federal government accepts 1 million legal immigrants each year, even though 4 million young Americans enter the workforce to look for decent jobs. Each year, the government also hands out almost 3 million short-term work permits to foreign workers, including roughly 400,000 two-year permits to DACA illegals.

The current annual flood of foreign labor spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees. It also drives up real estate prices, widens wealth-gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts kids’ schools and college education, pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and sidelines at least 5 million marginalized Americans and their families.

Many polls show that Americans are very generous, they do welcome individual immigrants, and they do want to like the idea of immigration. But the polls also show that most Americans are increasingly worried that large-scale legal immigration will change their country and disadvantage themselves and their children. Trump’s “Buy American, Hire American” policies are also extremely popular, including among Democratic-leaning voters.