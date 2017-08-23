Delingpole: Trump Lops Off Another of the Green Blob’s Tentacles

President Trump has disbanded something called the Advisory Committee for the Sustained National Climate Assessment (ACSNCA).

Good.

advertisement

That shrieking you can hear is the sound of the Green Blob, mourning the loss of another of its tentacles.

If you believe the liberal media, the ACSNCA – as probably no one ever called it – was a vital organization established by President Obama in 2015 as part of his career-defining mission to combat climate change:

The 15-member Advisory Committee for the Sustained National Climate Assessment included academics, corporate representatives, and local officials who were tasked with helping public and private-sector officials understand the findings of the National Climate Assessment so that the information could factor into their long-term planning. Put more simply, the panel, which was founded in 2015, existed to make sure government data was able to help both the public and private sectors prepare for the inevitability and disruptiveness of climate change.

Yeah, whatever. In reality, it was just more expensive, entrenched bureaucracy; more jobs for the usual suspects from the green gravy train; more intrusive environmental policy inserted by these faceless apparatchiks at every level of government.

To get an idea of the people we’re dealing with – and of why the U.S. taxpayer has reason to thank Trump for nipping this operation in the bud – consider the committee’s chair Richard H. Moss.

The way New York magazine describes him below, you’d think he was some kind of scientific expert:

The committee’s chair, Dr. Richard H. Moss, a senior scientist at the Joint Global Change Research Institute, told the Post that disbanding the group was “short-sighted.” “We’re going to be running huge risks here and possibly end up hurting the next generation’s economic prospects,” he warned. Nope, Moss is the kind of career activist/bureaucrat with which the $1.5 trillion-a-year climate change industry is littered.

The ugly details are in this report by Dennis Ambler [emphasis added]:

Dr Richard H Moss, who [was] Vice President and Managing Director for Climate Change at the World Wildlife Fund. He is a former Senior Director for Climate Change and Energy, United Nations Foundation. The UNF was founded in 1998 with $1billion from Ted Turner, its President is Timothy Wirth, who helped to launch James Hansen into global warming fame in 1988. Moss has been a member of the IPCC since 1993. He [was] a Review editor for IPCC AR5 WGII Ch. 14, “Adaptation needs and options”. From 2000 to 2006, he served as director of the coordination office for the United States Climate Change Science Program. His doctorate is in Public and International Affairs.

Here’s his profile from the American Meteorological Society:

He led preparation of the US government’s 10-year climate change research plan (2003) for which he was awarded the United States Department of Energy’s Distinguished Associate award. He was named a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 2006 and a fellow of the Aldo Leopold Leadership Program in 2001. He has MPA and PhD degrees from Princeton University in public and international affairs and a BA degree from Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota.

See the kind of rewards you get when you deploy your public and international affairs qualifications in support of the Green Blob?

See what a racket the whole climate change industry is?

As Donna Laframboise asked back in 2011: how the hell did a guy working for a left-leaning activist organization like the WWF ever end up as an “expert” on one of the IPCC’s assessment reports?

How can Moss – who has cashed paycheques from a charity dedicated to advancing the UN’s agenda and from an activist group whose fundraising prospects are connected to the public’s sense of alarm – be regarded as a dispassionate and neutral scientist? Although some of Moss’ work is cited by the 2007 climate bible, he doesn’t appear to have been a member of any of the author teams for any of the 44 chapters of that report. So why was he considered a key part of the team that was awarded the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize? Why does he appear in that photograph? Why did a VP of the WWF attend an IPCC workshop in Berlin last November? Why was Moss’ WWF affiliation not declared in that context? Why does the workshop documentation instead say he’s affiliated with the Joint Global Change Research Institute? Now comes the million dollar question: What is a VP of the WWF doing serving as a Review Editor for Working Group 2, Chapter 15 of the latest edition of the climate bible – the one that is being written as we speak? [see page 13 of this 27-page PDF] When the IPCC announced the list of people participating in the AR5 (Assessment Report 5) last June why did it not reveal that the WWF is Moss’ employer? Why did the IPCC tell us, instead, that he’s affiliated with the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory?

Your tax dollars at work. Your tax dollars down the drain and into the swamp.

Oh – and please don’t give Richard H. Moss another job in government. Ever.