Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell Declare a Truce

President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Mitch McConnell declared a truce despite reports of an ongoing feud after the Republican-led Senate failed to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“The President and I, and our teams, have been and continue to be in regular contact about our shared goals,” McConnell said in a statement, vowing to work together on tax reform, infrastructure, to keep the government open, to pass military spending, and commit to fighting ISIS. The Senate majority leader said that Republicans were still committed to finding Obamacare relief and help for veterans.

McConnell issued the statement after the New York Times reported that McConnell and Trump were in a “cold war” after the pair had a shouting match over the phone, laced with profanity. But McConnell indicated that the story was not accurate about the future of the Republican agenda.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us, and we are committed to advancing our shared agenda together and anyone who suggests otherwise is clearly not part of the conversation,” McConnell said in the statement.

Trump followed suit, as White House press secretary Sarah Sanders issued a statement of unity.

“President Donald J. Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell remain united on many shared priorities,” Sanders said.

She indicated that Trump and McConnell would continue to meet after the August recess to discuss the shared Republican agenda, which included tax relief, strengthening the military, and building Trump’s southern border wall,

“White House and leadership staff are coordinating regarding the details of those meetings,” she said.