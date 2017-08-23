Donald Trump Urges Mitch McConnell to End 60-Vote Filibuster Rule

President Donald Trump again urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to eliminate the 60-vote threshold for passing legislation.

“If Republican Senate doesn’t get rid of the Filibuster Rule & go to a simple majority, which the Dems would do, they are just wasting time!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Trump’s message proves that he is ignoring McConnell’s protests about maintaining the rule, further escalating the division between the two leaders.

“There’s not a single senator in the majority who thinks we ought to change the legislative filibuster,” McConnell told reporters in April. “Not one.”

McConnell has vowed not to change the rule, despite Trump publicly demanding that he consider it.

Trump again brought up the subject during his rally with supporters on Tuesday.

“We have to get rid of what’s called the filibuster rule; we have to,” he said. “And if we don’t, the Republicans will never get anything passed. You’re wasting your time.”

Trump commented that eight Democrats would essentially control all of the legislation that could pass in the Senate.

“We have to speak to Mitch and we have to speak to everybody,” Trump said, referring to the majority leader.