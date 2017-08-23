SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Kamala Harris: Trump Border Wall ‘Stupid Use of Taxpayer Money’

Kamala Harris (Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press)
Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press

by Tony Lee23 Aug 20170

A day after President Donald Trump again promised to build a border wall during his Arizona speech, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) declared that Trump’s border wall “is a stupid use of taxpayer money” in a Wednesday tweet.

Last month, Harris vowed to “block” funding for Trump’s border wall, saying it was a “waste of money.”

As Breitbart News has noted, “in 2015, an illegal immigrant murdered Kate Steinle in Harris’ sanctuary city of San Francisco while Harris, the former San Francisco district attorney, was California’s attorney general. The illegal immigrant murderer told authorities that he specifally came to San Francisco because he knew it was a sanctuary city. Harris, after reportedly initially tweeting about soccer, reacted to Steinle’s tragic death by pushing for comprehensive amnesty legislation.”

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x