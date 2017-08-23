Kamala Harris: Trump Border Wall ‘Stupid Use of Taxpayer Money’

A day after President Donald Trump again promised to build a border wall during his Arizona speech, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) declared that Trump’s border wall “is a stupid use of taxpayer money” in a Wednesday tweet.

Let’s get one thing straight: Trump’s border wall is a stupid use of taxpayer money. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) August 23, 2017

Last month, Harris vowed to “block” funding for Trump’s border wall, saying it was a “waste of money.”

advertisement

As Breitbart News has noted, “in 2015, an illegal immigrant murdered Kate Steinle in Harris’ sanctuary city of San Francisco while Harris, the former San Francisco district attorney, was California’s attorney general. The illegal immigrant murderer told authorities that he specifally came to San Francisco because he knew it was a sanctuary city. Harris, after reportedly initially tweeting about soccer, reacted to Steinle’s tragic death by pushing for comprehensive amnesty legislation.”