Donald Trump Ridicules ‘Lying’ James Clapper

President Donald Trump shot back at former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, after he criticized the president and questioned his mental health.

“James Clapper, who famously got caught lying to Congress, is now an authority on Donald Trump,” Trump scoffed on Twitter. “Will he show you his beautiful letter to me?”

Trump hinted that he had a glowing letter from Clapper to him sent after the election.

Clapper’s criticism of Trump on CNN appeared unhinged after the president’s campaign rally in Phoenix.

“I really question his fitness to be in this office,” Clapper ranted, criticizing the president for his “divisiveness and complete intellectual, moral and ethical void.”

He noted Trump’s “Jekyll-Hyde business” of appearing serious during speeches on national security and then giving a rowdy campaign speech in Phoenix.

“All that I can comment on really is the behavior I’ve observed, and I find that worrisome,” he said, criticizing Trump’s “unbridled, unleashed, unchaperoned” behavior.