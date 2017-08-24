Homeowner Retrieves Firearm, Holds Suspect at Gunpoint for Police

A homeowner in Salina, Kansas, awoke Wednesday to the sound of his dark barking, retrieved a firearm, and held a robbery suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.

The incident occurred around 4:15 a.m.

According to KSAL, 51-year-old Mark Kind got up to investigate sounds of someone allegedly trying to break in. When he made it to the front of the house he reportedly found 38-year-old Jason Allen Wooderson in his truck. He called police and held Wooderson at gunpoint until officers were on the scene.

Police discovered Wooderson was allegedly in possession of “marijuana, methamphetamine and other paraphernalia.”

He faces numerous drug-related charges and one charge of “criminal trespass.”

On August 10, Breitbart News reported that a concealed carry permit holder intervened and held a robbery suspect at gunpoint in a neighbor’s drive in Broadman, Ohio. On August 11, Breitbart News reported on 24 different incidents where armed citizens used guns to save lives over a six-week period.

But on January 12, 2017, the New York Times editorial board claimed, “The grim truth is that concealed-carry permit holders are rarely involved in stopping crime.”

