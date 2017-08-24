Poll: Mitch McConnell Has Lowest Approval Rating of Elected Official with National Profile: 19%

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has a 19 percent approval rating according to a new Harvard-Harris poll — the lowest of any elected U.S. official with a national profile.

McConnell’s score is worse than President Donald Trump’s or House Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-WI), according to The Hill.

“Forty-nine percent of voters polled have a negative view of the Senate leader,” The Hill, which was given the poll results, reported.

On the other hand, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have high approval ratings — 79 percent of Republicans have a positive view of the president, with 41 percent favorable and 55 percent unfavorable from the broader survey.

Pence polls at 44 percent positive and 42 percent negative, The Hill reported.

McConnell, who will not have to face reelection until 2020, only has an 18 percent job approval rating in his home state of Kentucky, according to another poll released this week by the left-leaning Public Policy Polling.

“McConnell is the only Republican elected official polled that is not viewed favorably by a majority of his own party,” according to The Hill.

“Only 32 percent of Republican respondents view McConnell favorably, while 40 percent have a negative view of him,” The Hill reported.

Ryan is “underwater, posting a negative 33-47 split, but he is viewed favorably by 63 percent of Republican respondents nationwide,” according to The Hill.

The Hill also reported that Trump’s job approval rating is at its lowest point in Harvard-Harris polls, with 43 percent of respondents approving and 57 percent disapproving.

“However, that is far better than the GOP as a whole,” the Hill reported. “The Republican Party’s job approval rating is at 30 percent positive and 70 percent negative.”

However, “only 56 percent of Republicans are happy with what the party has accomplished with its majorities in the House and Senate,” The Hill reported.

Mark Penn, co-director of the poll, said both Trump and McConnell “seem to be locked in a death spiral,” but The Hill then reported that Trump “is boosted by the 53 percent approval rating he wins for his handling of the economy.”

“While 59 percent of voters say the country as a whole is on the wrong track, most say the economy is on the right track by a 47-35 margin. Sixty-six percent see the economy as strong,” The Hill reported.

“When asked if Trump should get credit for current economic conditions, 45 percent said yes, 14 percent said no and 40 percent were neutral,” according to The Hill.

On the other side of the aisle, the Democratic Party has a 42 percent approval rating, with 48 percent disapproving, the poll reveals, with 78 percent of Democrats saying they’re happy with their party’s performance.

The Hill reported the full results of the poll will be released online in the coming days.