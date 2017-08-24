VIDEO: Milwaukee Student Arrested After Allegedly Knocking Teacher Unconscious

Police arrested a student in Milwaukee after he allegedly knocked a teacher unconscious and punched him repeatedly, according to a video of the incident released Tuesday.

WTMJ reports that the alleged incident took place at South Division High School in Milwaukee a week into the new school year.

advertisement

The video, shot on a student’s cellphone, shows the 16-year-old student verbally confronting the teacher before knocking him down and pummeling him to the ground.

Fox News reports that the teacher, who is not identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say officers arrested the student not long after the incident and are recommending that the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office charge the student with battery.

A student at the school described the teacher who was attacked as “a helper.”

“If a kid has a question, he will help them out if they are struggling or something,” student Gustavo Miramontes said.

Milwaukee public school officials say the incident is under investigation but declined to comment further on the matter.