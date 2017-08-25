Exclusive — Low Level White House Staffer Inflates Credentials to Lie About Dr. Sebastian Gorka’s Resignation to Press

Kelly Sadler, a low-level staffer in the White House, lied about her credentials to push inaccurate leaked information to the press about the resignation of Dr. Sebastian Gorka from the administration.

In an email to a number of people in the media, Sadler opens up by saying the email is for “BACKGROUND PURPOSES ONLY.” That text is written in bright red, and bolded. The headline of the email is “Background on Sebastian Gorka.”

In the body of the email, Sadler then writes to media figures covering the resignation of Dr. Gorka: “From a White House Official: ‘Sebastian Gorka did not resign, but I can confirm he no longer works at the White House.’”

She rounds out the email to media elites by pleading: “No attribution to me, please. Senior White House official only.”

Sadler’s claim that she is a “Senior White House official” is not true. She is not a “Senior White House official.” She is a low-level press staffer, and a commissioned officer as a special assistant to the president.

In addition, her claim that Gorka “did not resign” is also untrue. Gorka sent the president a detailed resignation letter, as multiple media outlets have reported.

In his resignation letter, Gorka wrote to President Trump that given “recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House.”

“As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House,” Gorka wrote. He went on:

Regrettably, outside of yourself, the individuals who most embodied and represented the policies that will ‘Make America Great Again,’ have been internally countered, systematically removed, or undermined in recent months. This was made patently obvious as I read the text of your speech on Afghanistan this week. The fact that those who drafted and approved the speech removed any mention of Radical Islam or radical Islamic terrorism proves that a crucial element of your presidential campaign has been lost. Just as worrying, when discussing our future actions in the region, the speech listed operational objectives without ever defining the strategic victory conditions we are fighting for. This omission should seriously disturb any national security professional, and any American who is unsatisfied with the last 16 years of disastrous policy decisions which have led to thousands of Americans killed and trillions of taxpayer dollars spent in ways that have not brought security or victory.

The White House refused to comment on Sadler’s decision to inflate her credentials to lie about Gorka’s resignation. Sadler herself did not respond to a request for comment.

But many in the media industry picked up on the quote Sadler was blasting out to the entire media.

WH official: "Sebastian Gorka did not resign, but I can confirm he no longer works at the White House." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 26, 2017

Now that it is clear that quote came from Sadler, it remains to be seen what will happen next. Some familiar with the situation have told Breitbart News that it appears Sadler was just following orders, blasting out quotes she was told to send out by higher-ups. But Sadler is by no means someone supportive of the president’s agenda.

A former Washington Times writer, her husband Frank Sadler managed Carly Fiorina’s 2016 presidential campaign. Fiorina, of course, went on to sign up with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) as his vice presidential candidate when he launched a last-ditch late primary effort against Trump. Fiorina was vehemently anti-Trump throughout the primaries, and during the general election in the middle of October called for Trump to “step aside” during the campaign when the Access Hollywood tape came out. Now, Sadler is working in the White House despite Fiorina’s efforts to hurt Trump all the way through the general election.