RCP’s Rebecca Berg: Javanka’s Advice ‘Could Be Detrimental’ to POTUS

Ivanka Trump’s “special status” in Chief of Staff John Kelly’s White House could lead to President Donald Trump receiving some bad advice, according to RealClearPolitics reporter Rebecca Berg.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have never understood Trump’s voters or his economic nationalist movement. But since Ivanka is now the only West Wing staffer who can reportedly enter the Oval Office without an appointment, Javanka’s political suggestions will be more influential.

Appearing on CNN’s The Situation Room, Berg told host Wolf Blitzer on Thursday that though Kushner and Ivanka Trump are “senior advisers,” they are “never going to be totally separate from their roles as members of his family.”

“And that gives them a special status,” she continued. “And it also potentially gives their advice a special status, which could be detrimental to the president, potentially, when maybe they’re not giving the best advice.”

According to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, on Kelly’s first day on the job, he told top White House advisers that “Oval Office access” to Trump “would be strictly limited to appointments only.”

“The exceptions, Mr. Kelly said, were the president’s wife and his 11-year-old son. And, he added, turning to Ivanka Trump, who was seated near him, the president’s eldest daughter, if she was speaking to him as a daughter and not a member of his staff,” Haberman reported.

As Breitbart News has pointed out, Kushner already committed political malpractice when he reportedly urged Trump to fire then-FBI director James Comey, naively believing that Democrats would cheer the move like some neoconservatives foolishly believed Iraqis would greet American troops with “sweets” and “flowers.” Had he never taken Kushner’s “genius” advice, Trump may not be in the mess that he is in now.

Ivanka Trump, meanwhile, has apparently been working to push Trump to support policies—like on climate change—that her liberal urbanite friends on the coasts like.

But urging Trump to adopt more socially liberal positions, especially if Trump pushes a more corporatist and Wall Street-centric economic agenda, could destroy Trump in 2020, unless Trump’s ultimate goal is to host Morning Joe, where card-carrying “No Labels”/St. Albans/Never Trump members of the 3.8% tune in to get their insular worldview reaffirmed by “journalists” and “thinkers” (poseurs) who have perfected the art of “sounding smart” without dispensing any knowledge whatsoever.