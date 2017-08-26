EXCLUSIVE–‘Like the Last Scene of Star Wars’: Sebastian Gorka Compares Battle Against Globalist Cabal to Rebel Alliance Fighting Evil Empire

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a now former Deputy Assistant to President Donald J. Trump, says that the West Wing Democrats, the left, and the Fake News Industrial Complex will never succeed in stopping him and others from battling for the president’s agenda.

During an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125, Gorka—a former Breitbart News national security editor who served in the White House in a senior position pushing the president’s message—compared former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon leaving the White House to when Darth Vader struck down Obi Wan Kenobi in Star Wars.

“We are winning and we will continue to do so,” Gorka said. “With Steve back at the helm, it’s like the last scene from Star Wars. Do you remember what Obi Wan Kenobi said to Darth [Vader]? ‘If you strike me down, I will be more powerful than you can ever imagine.’ The left thinks they’re winning. They have no idea what’s coming around the corner, and it’s going to be fun, Matt. You know it.”

The infamous Star Wars scene Gorka was referring to is when Obi Wan Kenobi, a Jedi knight, was battling Darth Vader. Right before Vader kills Kenobi, Kenobi says to his old apprentice who turned evil: “You can’t win Darth. If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.”

Of course, Star Wars fans know that Kenobi had perfected a power that few Jedi wielded: the ability to, post-death, become “one with the Force.” The almost omniscient abilities allowed him to continue mentoring Luke Skywalker, who would go on to defeat the Evil Empire.

Gorka’s resignation—which some in low-level White House positions have inaccurately claimed was not a resignation—came amid major battles he fought alongside Bannon against the “West Wing Democrats.” (Bannon has returned to Breitbart News as the Executive Chairman after he stepped down from the White House. Gorka detailed in this interview how he is likely to engage in a number of roles outside the White House helping the president with his agenda, including in some capacity here at Breitbart News, but also in other places throughout the movement pushing an America-First “Make America Great Again,” or MAGA, agenda.)

The “West Wing Democrats,” as they are colloquially known, include people like the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, his wife the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump, National Security Adviser three-star Army Gen. H.R. McMaster, National Economic Council director Gary Cohn, new White House chief of staff retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, and Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Habib Powell. Powell served with Cohn in a senior position at Goldman Sachs before going to work in the White House. All of them are Democrats, though Powell claims to be a Republican given her short time working in George W. Bush’s White House.

Each of them are engaged, as Breitbart News and virtually everyone else has detailed, in a deep effort to stop the president from implementing the agenda he campaigned on in 2016. They view their roles as forces of moderation, trying to stop President Trump from doing what he promised for the American people in his landslide electoral college victory in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Rodham Clinton. And they align with forces in the “opposition party” media—or as has Gorka has defined it previously, the “Fake News Industrial Complex”—as well as throughout the political class in Washington to achieve their objective. Leaks about their self-righteous opposition to Trump ideas, actions, and policies—like his response to Charlottesville, or his Sheriff Joe Arpaio pardon, or the way he has handled various crises—are all about using their influence to slow him down. They also work with people like House Speaker Paul Ryan—a demonstrably anti-Trump force in Congress—as well as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and others, to hold the president back.

Essentially, what each of these folks is doing is using their positions of power to protect the status quo in Washington–and that status quo is what Trump ran against in 2016. The status quo is globalization, a draining of America’s middle class, unbridled migration from the third world into the United States, and an ongoing depletion of America’s middle class separating the haves and have nots even more by hollowing out the distance between financial elites like Cohn and the rest of the country. The rich want to get richer, and screw over everyone else.

In other words, Trump supporters look at the globalist cabal like “The Evil Empire” from Star Wars and view themselves as fighters from the “Rebel Alliance” battling a noble cause against tyranny. And now, with Bannon and Gorka outside the White House, they are “more powerful than” the enemy “can possibly imagine” as they rally the troops of the movement for the battle against international globalist elites.

Gorka hinted at this in his resignation letter, in which he wrote to President Trump that given “recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House.”

“As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House,” Gorka wrote. He continued in the letter to the president:

Regrettably, outside of yourself, the individuals who most embodied and represented the policies that will ‘Make America Great Again,’ have been internally countered, systematically removed, or undermined in recent months. This was made patently obvious as I read the text of your speech on Afghanistan this week. The fact that those who drafted and approved the speech removed any mention of Radical Islam or radical Islamic terrorism proves that a crucial element of your presidential campaign has been lost. Just as worrying, when discussing our future actions in the region, the speech listed operational objectives without ever defining the strategic victory conditions we are fighting for. This omission should seriously disturb any national security professional, and any American who is unsatisfied with the last 16 years of disastrous policy decisions which have led to thousands of Americans killed and trillions of taxpayer dollars spent in ways that have not brought security or victory.

Gorka also hinted at it in his Breitbart News Saturday interview.

“He [Trump] said he was going to fix the economy, build the wall, and defeat ISIS,” Gorka said of Trump’s major campaign promises. “That’s MAGA. That’s what Making America Great Again really means. And unfortunately, I don’t really want to go into the palace intrigue stuff because we’ve had too much of that. But the fact is the forces of MAGA, the Make America Great Again forces the policy people like Steve Bannon–my old boss inside the White House–have been systematically undermined, many of them fired from the NSC [National Security Council]. I realized after the president’s speech on Afghanistan this week that he’s not being well-served. That speech was written by people for the president in direct contravention of everything that we voted for on November the Eighth. It is not clear why we’re in Afghanistan, it doesn’t explain why we’re going to continue to potentially expend American lives and American money in that nation, and the most important thing, Matt, it didn’t mention once–once–the phrase ‘radical Islam’ or ‘radical Islamic terrorism.’ Just think back to how massive a difference that is to the speech the president gave to a joint session of Congress at the beginning of the year. So I decided, just as with Steve, we can be far more effective on the outside and it’s a very exciting day for me and my family.”

LISTEN TO DR. SEBASTIAN GORKA ON BREITBART NEWS SATURDAY: