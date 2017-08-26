NRA’s Message to Liberal Elitists: ‘We’re Coming for You’

In a series of videos constituting a campaign for truth, the NRA is making clear it is out to expose the violent tendencies of liberal elitists and to defeat those elitists at the ballot box and in the public arena of ideas.

The pivot toward elites represents a marked shift in the NRA’s Second Amendment strategy, as it means they have moved from simply fighting anti-gun legislation to fighting the talking heads, the academicians, and the wealthy, erudite leftists who pump ideas into legions of gullible anti-gunners.

According to the Associated Press, the NRA is carrying out this struggle against liberalism via the hashtags #counterresistance and #clenchedfistoftruth. They warn that “elites … threaten our very survival,” and explain this threat in great detail. The NRA says, “The times are burning and the media elites have been caught holding the match.”

The group adds:

We’ve had it with your narratives, your propaganda, your fake news. We’ve had it with your constant protection of your Democrat overlords, your refusal to acknowledge any truth that upsets the fragile construct that you believe is real life. And we’ve had it with your tone-deaf assertion that you are in any way truth or fact-based journalism. Consider this the shot across your proverbial bow. … In short? We’re coming for you.

The meaning of the NRA’s words is clear to leftists like Hillary Clinton. who have felt the weight of the five million member-plus organization opposing their political aspirations. Hillary mocked the NRA and spent a significant amount of time making clear her disdain for the group while on the campaign trail. She then lost to NRA-endorsed Donald Trump on November 8, 2016.

The focus on liberal elitists has already caused a number of leftists to lash out against the NRA. Breitbart News reported that California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) described the NRA’s campaign as a call for people to come after politicians. And the women’s march criticized it, saying it was apparently “a direct endorsement of violence against women.”

The Los Angles Times took yet a another approach by suggesting the NRA’s campaign for truth is anti-Jewish.

The Times wrote:

What do Walt Disney Concert Hall, the shiny, stainless-steel Bean sculpture in Chicago’s Millennium Park and the headquarters of the New York Times have in common? The short answer is that they all star in a bilious, minute-long video ad released by the National Rifle Assn. at the end of June. The more revealing one is that they were designed by people who are either Jewish (in the case of Frank Gehry’s Disney Hall) or born outside the United States (as with Anish Kapoor’s Bean, an Instagram staple officially called “Cloud Gate,” and Renzo Piano’s New York Times tower).

So the NRA warns that liberal elitists are prone to actual violence and distorting or suppressing the truth. In response, liberal elites distort or suppress the NRA’s message.

