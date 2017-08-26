Pendejo: Julian Castro Smears Trump with Nasty Spanish-Language Slang After Arpaio Pardon

Julian Castro, who may be eyeing a 2020 presidential run, used a vulgar Spanish-language slang word on Friday evening to smear President Donald Trump after he pardoned former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
The former San Antonio mayor and President Barack Obama’s Housing and Urban Development Secretary tweeted: “Trump in one word tonight: #pendejo.”
The nasty word is understood to mean “dumbass” or “asshole” in areas like Southern California and Texas where those of Mexican descent are dominant among Hispanics to describe an “idiot” or a “contemptible person.”
Castro may be trying to rile up his base of left-wing Latino voters as he potentially maps out a potential 2020 challenge. He also tweeted that “Trump’s Arpaio pardon another example of just how morally bankrupt Trump is. What a national embarrassment they both are.”
Trump in one word tonight: #pendejo
— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 26, 2017
Trump's Arpaio pardon another example of just how morally bankrupt Trump is. What a national embarrassment they both are. #failedPOTUS
— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 26, 2017
Breitbart News has pointed out that Castro, who just formed a political action committee, may be a formidable Democrat in 2020:
Castro, who is reportedly working on a memoir that will tell “his family’s story and put that in the context of the American dream of the Latino community in the Southwest,” keynoted the 2012 Democratic National Convention and eviscerated Mitt Romney, showing he has the ability cut good “promos,” which are becoming more important for presidential candidates.
The Stanford graduate who went to Harvard for law school may appeal to urbane coastal liberals in addition to left-wing “salad bowl” activists much like Barack Obama did.
Like Obama at the 2006 Steak Fry in Iowa, Castro was very well received by Iowa Democrats when he attended then-Sen. Tom Harkin’s (D-IA) annual event in 2013 with then-Vice President Joe Biden.
If Castro can win one of the first three primary states or finish in the top three in each state to keep himself in the game, he could emerge as the frontrunner as the Democratic primary contests after South Carolina head into areas where Castro will likely have demographic advantages on his side.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.