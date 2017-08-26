Report: West Wing Dems Fear Don Jr. Will Give POTUS Articles from Conservative Media

West Wing globalists and Democrats are apparently worried that Don Jr., arguably President Donald Trump’s most conservative and populist child, will pass along news from conservative media outlets like Breitbart News to his father.

Numerous outlets reported this week that new Chief of Staff John Kelly is trying to control the paper flow and, according to BuzzFeed, block “articles from far right and anti-establishment sources” from getting on Trump’s Oval Office desk.

But pro-Trump forces on the right told the outlet that they would trust Don Jr. to pass along articles from conservative media outlets to his dad.

One “source close to the administration” seemed more than concerned that Don Jr. would help ensure that his father remains in touch with what concerns his “movement.”

“Don Jr. is a huge problem,” Buzzfeed’s “source close to the administration” reportedly said. “He needs to be a galaxy away from that place.”

As Joshua Green pointed out in his book Devil’s Bargain, reading Breitbart News articles helped Trump understand what concerned working-class voters and never lose touch with them during the primary season and general election campaign. In fact, as Green noted, “an analysis of ‘Trump’s campaign tweets showed that Breitbart was far and away his primary source of news’”: