Suspect Shot in Head After Allegedly Invading a Home as Harvey Made Landfall

On Friday a suspect was shot in the head by a Corpus Christi homeowner after allegedly invading a home as hurricane Harvey made landfall.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m.

advertisement

According to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, the Corpus Christi Police Department said the suspect allegedly “broke into a Southside home.” The home was located in the “7100 block of Ficus Court near Yorktown Boulevard,” and police arrived to find the suspect shot in the head.

The suspect was taken to Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline. USA Today reports police did not release the age or identity of the suspect, but did report that the he was coherent when they arrived on scene.

“No other major incidents were reported Friday night” as Harvey made landfall.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.