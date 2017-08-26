Tale of the Tape: Strange Spent 17 Times More Per Vote Than Runoff Opponent Moore in AL Sen GOP Primary

An analysis of the Alabama U.S. Senate special election Republican primary held earlier this month suggests those that put up the estimated $4.2 million spent on Sen. Luther Strange’s (R-AL) behalf did not get the bang for their buck compared to his competitors.

According to Delta Insights, Strange’s campaign and the McConnell-backed Senate Leadership Fund spent $30.24 per vote for Strange. That was nearly three times what third-place finisher Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) spent at $10.29 per vote and a whopping 17 times per vote what top vote-getter Moore spent at $1.77 per vote.

Moore earned 39 percent of the vote compared to Strange’s 33 percent, but at a much lower cost. That according to Delta Insights made Moore’s effort “an amazingly efficient campaign.”

“While Moore did not reach the 50% threshold to avoid a run-off, he ran an amazingly efficient campaign,” the analysis from Delta Insights explained. “His statewide cost per vote was a mere $1.77, compared to the $30.24 per vote paid by Strange and the SLF, and $10.29 paid by Brooks. This efficiency allowed him to spend a relative pittance, and still finish higher than fundraising powerhouse, Luther Strange.”

Strange and Moore face off in a runoff scheduled for September 26. According to Delta Insights, the runoff could prove to be more difficult for Moore, given the absence of Brooks in the contest and the opportunity for Strange’s advocates to put their entire focus on attacking Moore.

“The runoff, however, will challenge Moore,” Delta Insights’ report said. “Though Strange and SLF spent huge amounts, it was largely directed at Mo Brooks. It remains to be seen if Moore can weather similar large-scale, sustained attacks given that Strange has already placed $421k of spending for the run-off. Only 38% of Strange and the SLF’s attack ads were directed at Moore in the primary, in the run-off he will bear the full brunt of Strange’s financial muscle.”

Strange and Moore are competing for the Republican nod and will face Democratic nominee former Clinton U.S. Attorney Doug Jones in the general election in December for the seat formerly held by Jeff Sessions.

