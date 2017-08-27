Globalist Gary ‘More Concerned with Friends in the Hamptons than POTUS’

A Friday Axios Report quotes a source “close to Trump” questioning the loyalty of White House Chief Economic Advisor Gary Cohn to the administration in the harshest terms.

“Gary is more concerned with his friends in the Hamptons than he is with being loyal and defending POTUS,” Axios’s Jonathan Swan quotes the source.

The assessment comes after Cohn attacked President Donald Trump in the pages of the Financial Times over his response to the violent clashes between right-wing protesters including neo-Nazi groups and Ku Klux Klan members in Charlottesville, VA, this month. “Citizens standing up for equality and freedom can never be equated with white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the KKK,” Cohn said, either ignoring or tacitly approving of the rampant violence in Charlottesville and elsewhere by “Antifa” gangs.

Cohn even threatened to resign over Trump’s treatment of the incident, according to a report in the New York Times, but chose not to after drafting his letter of resignation.

The life-long Democrat Goldman-Sachs alum Cohn is widely regarded as the leading voice of globalism in Trump’s White House. The strong terms in which Swan’s source is reported to have denounced him likely stem from the ongoing feud between populist-nationalists and globalists within the administration.