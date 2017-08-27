Marcy Kaptur: Here’s How to Fix NAFTA

Can NAFTA be fixed?

When Donald Trump decided against abandoning the trade agreement, he committed the U.S. to renegotiating it instead. Those negotiations began last week, with the U.S. taking a tough stance from the start. This week Trump said that the agreement might need to be abandoned after all because he wasn’t sure the renegotiation could rescue it.

advertisement

Is this a negotiating tactic? Or a sign that the renegotiation process is not going well? Perhaps it is both. The president may be sending a signal to Canada and Mexico that they should be careful about resisting U.S. demands for a better trade agreement because the U.S. retains the ability to walk away.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in Congress, has very specific ideas for how to fix NAFTA and other trade agreements. She would have the U.S. government revisit any agreement that results in three years or more of trade deficits over $10 billion with any country.

From her Guardian op-ed: