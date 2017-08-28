Conservative Review: Trump’s Anti-Iran Deal Team Has Collapsed

After reluctantly recertifying the Iran deal for a second time, a frustrated President Trump concluded that much of his top staff had failed to provide him with options other than to continue the nuclear agreement with the terrorist regime in Tehran.

Trump was incensed with high-level cabinet members, such as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who came to Iran deal review meetings with no information about alternate options. Tillerson, who continues to staff top positions in his State Department with pro-Iran-deal Obama administration holdovers, relied on the bureaucracy in Foggy Bottom for advice. To nobody’s surprise, he advocated that recertification was the only option. Tillerson and other cabinet members, like national security adviser H.R. McMaster, pushed for continuing the deal, so the president signed off.

After President Trump recertified the deal for a second time in mid-July, upset with Tillerson’s lack of preparation, he decided to task a new team of White House advisers with independently review of the Iran deal. He did not want to get only the recertification option a third time.