Donald Trump and Melania Trump Plan Texas Visit in Wake of Hurricane Harvey

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump plan to visit Texas on Tuesday in the wake of the Hurricane Harvey, according to the White House.

Details of the trip are still being worked out, but Texas governor Greg Abbot confirmed that the president will not interrupt rescue efforts in Houston, Texas after the city was hit with heavy flooding. Houston is expecting more heavy rains on Monday.

“The place he will be going to will not be Houston so will not be getting into harm’s way or interrupting the evacuations or emergency response in the Houston area,” Abbot said on CBS “This Morning.”

Abbot signaled that Trump would be going to Texas areas that were first hit by the storm, where cleanup has already begun.

He said that FEMA’s response under Trump’s leadership was “remarkable,” and that Texas officials were coordinating with federal officials a week in advance for the storm.

“I’ve been in constant contact with either the White House or FEMA on a daily basis, and they provided Texas everything that we need – whenever Texas asked for anything, the answer has been yes,” he said.