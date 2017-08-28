Letter Surfaces on Conservative PAC’s Effort to Unseat Mitch McConnell

Sources are reporting on an email letter focused on unseating Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sent by Senate Conservatives Action, a political action committee. The letter was signed by the former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccineli, who is now president of the PAC.

NBC reported that political operative, pundit, and author Roger Stone circulated the letter, which NBC reported on but did not include a link to or a copy of the letter.

“The email contains a call to ‘ditch Mitch’ and is an extension of attacks on the majority leader by Trump,” NBC reported. “It calls McConnell a creature of the swamp.’

Jim Clayton, who writes for Conservative News Daily, reported on Monday that he was sent the letter, which he published.

Fellow Conservatives: Senator Mitch McConnell’s failed leadership is killing President Trump’s conservative agenda and there is no sign this will change. President Trump asked for funding for the border wall, but Mitch McConnell said no. President Trump campaigned on term limits for Members of Congress, but Mitch McConnell said no. President Trump proposed budget cuts for foreign aid, but Mitch McConnell said no. And now President Trump has called on Senate Republicans to renew their efforts to repeal Obamacare, but yet again, Mitch McConnell has said no, “it’s time to move on.” Even worse, Mitch McConnell is now blaming the president for setting ‘excessive expectations’ when he was the one who set these expectations with years of empty promises!!! It’s time for Senate Republicans to elect a new leader who will fight to save our country! Mitch McConnell is a creature of the swamp who never wanted President Trump to defeat Hillary Clinton. It’s why he told Senate Republicans they should drop Trump ‘like a hot rock.’ It’s no surprise that McConnell is calling the president stupid now and sending his political allies out to attack the president in the press. The president is right to question Mitch McConnell’s leadership because he is responsible for electing all of the liberal Republicans who are now blocking the president’s agenda. And there’s no sign that is going to change. McConnell is already taking steps to re-elect liberal Republicans who oppose Trump’s agenda and to defeat conservative candidates who pose a threat to the status quo. In fact, his super PAC recently vowed to defend Senator Dean Heller from a primary challenge after he flip-flopped on Obamacare and voted against repeal. Mitch McConnell doesn’t want President Trump to drain the swamp. He wants to keep rewarding his cronies with liberal policies and continue business as usual. We can’t allow this career politician to blow our best chance to make America great again. McConnell is simply unwilling to fight for President Trump’s conservative agenda and he needs to go.

Cuccinelli signed the letter, which concluded by thanking donors for “standing strong for freedom.”

Clayton wrote about McConnell criticizing Trump for having “excessive exceptions” of Congress working to advance his agenda.

“Of course, Trump has excessive expectations. So do the American people who elected him,” Clayton wrote. “They are tired of Congress not getting anything done for them.”

The PAC website states that it likes to take on establishment Republicans.

“We put principle ahead of party and we aren’t afraid to support candidates who challenge Republican incumbents that have lost their way,” the website states.