Preschool Owner Defends Parent-Approved Field Trip to Gun Range

The owner of Holdheide Academy in Woodstock, Georgia, is defending a recent parent-approved preschool field trip to a gun range.

School owner Tammy Dorsten said the students were studying Annie Oakley, and the gun range — High Caliber Firearms — has a 1984 version of the very kind of rifle Oakley would have used.

advertisement

WSBTV reported that “parents approved” of the trip, and Dorsten said such a trip is “definitely a part of … Georgia-approved curriculum.”

Yet people from outside the area are taking aim at the field trip. WSBTV reported that one person opined that the trip was “unacceptable, irresponsible and dangerous.”

Dorsten saw it otherwise. She stressed that it “was a wonderful learning experience with a safety class before and after the guns were handled.” And as for those who complain, she said, “I’m fine with everyone having their own opinion. I’m just so glad our children were able to have an educational experience.”

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) said it is investigating to determine which children took part “in the field trip and whether it is within DECAL’s jurisdiction to take appropriate actions.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.