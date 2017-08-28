Report: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Allies ‘Untouchable’ in White House

A new Vanity Fair article explores Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and the couple’s role in Washington D.C. and the White House.

The article details that while they are still not respected by the Washington D.C. elite, the couple has pushed their enemies out of the White House.

“If you are hitched to them, you are untouchable,” a former Trump adviser explains.

“While Kushner’s own politics are difficult to discern, he seems to excel at waging war against certain colleagues, whom he views as detrimental to his father-in-law,” writes Sarah Ellison in the magazine.

Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus, Sean Spicer, Sebastion Gorka, Kellyanne Conway, Rex Tillerson, and Jeff Sessions have faced criticism while allies like Gary Cohn, H. R. McMaster, and Dina Powell remain unchallenged.

Kushner had no qualms about mocking former chief of staff Reince Priebus while he was in the White House.

“Reince, we aren’t getting paid. What the fuck do you care?” Kushner reportedly told Priebus when he asked his team what they were accomplishing. A former Trump adviser reveals that some West Wing advisers describe Ivanka Trump as “the princess royal” behind her back.

Despite their presence in the West Wing, the Vanity Fair piece quotes several well-connected Washington D.C. sources who (anonymously) trashed the couple’s social status.

“They were terrible,” one attendee revealed about their presence at off-the-record dinner at the home of Atlantic Media’s owner, David Bradley.

It is unclear how long the pair will remain in Washington D.C.

According to a “well-connected strategist in New York” the couple is eyeing an exit at the end of the school year in 2018.